Seven firefighting crews are working on a fire that is spreading near the community of Hemdad near the Kfir Brigade hospital in the Jordan Valley.

After mapping the risks and the rate of spread of the fire, the firefighters were placed around the base in places where there is a danger that the fire would reach.

During the firefighting operation, terrorists fired at the security forces operating in the area. No damage was caused and no injuries were reported. The IDF is searching the area for the shooters.

The commander of the firefighting crews said, "After an initial assessment of the situation, and mapping the risks and the rate of spread of the fire, I positioned the firefighters around the base in places where there is a danger that the fire will penetrate into it."

He added: "We are currently prepared, with the help of volunteers and military forces, in order to put a stop to the fire. Unfortunately, in an incident like this there is a lot of damage to nature, you can see in the attached video wild animals escaping from the flames."