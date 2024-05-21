Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa expresses great satisfaction with the PA's recent diplomatic achievements.

At the meeting of the PA government held in Ramallah, Mustafa said that the phase of the "political harvest" has begun which is reflected in the "expansion of the wave of recognition of the countries of the world in the state of Palestine" and at the same time the international condemnation of the policy of the "occupation state and its crimes" is increasing.

Mustafa stated that he met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and asked him to pressure Israel to stop its "aggression" in the Gaza Strip and its "invasions" of PA cities in Judea and Samaria, to transfer the tax money that Israel has frozen and to cease activities that harm the activities of the "Palestinian state institutions."

The PA is discussing plans to be presented at a conference in Brussels on May 26 in an attempt to raise financial aid for its government including for the post-war reconstruction phase.