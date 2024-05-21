During the activity of the Givati Brigade combat team in the Rafah area under the command of Division 162, IDF troops located three armed terrorists who emerged from a tunnel.

The force arrested the terrorists, and they were taken for further investigation. After scanning the building, many weapons were discovered including AK-47s, RPG launchers, and gun magazines.

Additionally, other tunnel entrances were located in the area and were destroyed in the last day, with about twenty terrorists eliminated.

The Givati Brigade combat team continues to operate and carry out raids in the area, to locate combat means and to eliminate terrorists.