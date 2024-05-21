טילים ומשגרי רקטות במסגד צילום: דובר צה"ל

The soldiers of the 460th Armored Brigade carried out raids on terrorist infrastructure in the agricultural areas of Jabaliya.

During the raids, the soldiers located many weapons including vests, an FN MAG machine gun, hand grenades, explosives, and intelligence materials.

During extensive searches and guided by intelligence, the troops arrived at a mosque where they located missiles and rocket launchers, which were destroyed.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF reported that a terrorist cell in Jabaliya fired at IDF troops, who directed an IAF aircraft that struck and eliminated the cell.

Over the past day, IAF fighter jets and additional aircraft struck and dismantled approximately 70 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including military compounds, weapon storage sites and warehouses, missile launchers, observation posts, terrorist cells, and additional terror infrastructure.