IDF troops continue operational activities in the area of Jabaliya. Over the past day, the troops eliminated several terrorists.

During one of the activities, a terrorist cell fired at IDF troops, who directed an IAF aircraft that struck and eliminated the cell.

כוחות אוגדה 98 ממשיכים בלחימה בלב ג'באליא צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops also continue operational activities in the area of Rafah. During one of the activities, the troops identified a terrorist shooting mortar shells at IDF troops, no injuries were reported. The troops directed an aircraft that struck and eliminated the terrorist.

IDF troops eliminated several terrorists in cooperation with the IAF and located rockets and additional military equipment in the area.

Moreover, IDF troops continue operational activities in Central Gaza. During the activity, the troops identified a terrorist cell approaching them. The troops directed an IAF aircraft that swiftly struck and eliminated the terrorists.

Over the past day, IAF fighter jets and additional aircraft struck and dismantled approximately 70 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including military compounds, weapon storage sites and warehouses, missile launchers, observation posts, terrorist cells, and additional terror infrastructure.