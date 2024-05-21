צה"ל חיסל את מפקד מערך הרקטות בחיזבאללה צילום: דובר צה"ל

On Monday, in the area of Tyre in Lebanon, an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorist Qassem Saqlawi, the Commander of the Rocket and Missile Array in Hezbollah’s Coastal Sector.

Saqlawi was responsible for planning and executing numerous rocket attacks against the Israeli home front.

As part of his role, he promoted and planned rocket and anti-tank launches toward the State of Israel from the coastal area in Lebanon.

On Monday night, a number of rockets fired by Hezbollah toward the western Galilee fell in open terrain.

IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah launcher in the area of Ramyeh in southern Lebanon.