Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) spoke on the Senate floor on Monday, and denounced the announcement from the International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor that he would be seeking arrest warrants for Israeli leaders equivalent to warrants sought for the leaders of Hamas.

“The ICC prosecutor’s decision seeking arrest warrants for Israeli leaders alongside Hamas terrorists is not only profoundly unfair, but it is reprehensible,” said Schumer.

“As disappointing as the ICC’s decision is, it comes as no surprise because for decades and decades the ICC has shown it harbors deep biases against Israel. This decision suggesting an equivalency between Israel and Hamas is another glaring example of that bias against Israel,” he added.

“As I have said many times, there has never been – and there never can be – any equivalency between Israel’s right to defend itself against terror and Hamas’s barbarity. The ICC’s decision seeking warrants against Israeli leaders is not only shameful, but also fails to follow protocol and process in a country where it has zero jurisdiction.”

“I fiercely oppose the ICC’s decision. And I will work with President Biden and members on all sides to keep support for Israel strong and unwavering,” stated Schumer.

Biden earlier condemned the ICC’s move , saying in a statement, "The ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous. And let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security.”

The President later condemned the ICC’s move once again at an event in honor of Jewish Heritage Month at the White House.

“Contrary to allegations against Israel made by the International Court of Justice, what's happening [in Gaza] is not genocide. We reject that,” stated Biden. “We will always stand with Israel and against threats to its security.”

Schumer’s comments come despite his recent criticism of Israel. The Senate Majority Leader caused an uproar in March when he gave a speech from the Senate floor, in which he claimed that Netanyahu “lost his way” and called the Prime Minister an "obstacle to peace."

Officials in both the US and Israel criticized Schumer at the time, though President Joe Biden later indicated he supported Schumer’s remarks.

Despite his criticism of Netanyahu, Schumer later hinted that he would not be opposed to Netanyahu addressing Congress.

"Israel has no stronger ally than the United States and our relationship transcends any one president or any one Prime Minister," Schumer said in a statement. "I will always welcome the opportunity for the Prime Minister of Israel to speak to Congress in a bipartisan way."