The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Tuesday morning that a reservist from the Rotem Battalion of the Givati Brigade was seriously injured on Monday in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

In addition, a reservist in the 8237th Division Logistics Brigade was seriously injured in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

The two were evacuated to hospital and their families were informed.

In the meantime, the IDF already controls about half of the Philadelpi axis and close to a million Gazans have evacuated from Rafah to the north, towards western Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah.

In the last day, the combat team of the 679th Brigade began a divisional operation in the area of the Sabra district in western Gaza. As part of the operation, the forces cleared the area of enemy infrastructure, located an underground route and IED that remained in the area adjacent to the corridor.