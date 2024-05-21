Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Monday welcomed International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan’s request for arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“In the last several years, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for political leaders who violate international law and engage in war crimes and crimes against humanity. That includes Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose illegal invasion of Ukraine initiated the most destructive war in Europe since World War II; Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader who started the horrific war in Gaza by launching a terrorist attack against Israel, which killed 1,200 innocent men, women, and children; and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who, in response, has waged an unprecedented war of destruction against the entire Palestinian people, which has killed or injured over 5 percent of the population,” he wrote in a statement.

“The ICC prosecutor is right to take these actions. These arrest warrants may or may not be carried out, but it is imperative that the global community uphold international law. Without these standards of decency and morality, this planet may rapidly descend into anarchy, never-ending wars, and barbarism,” added Sanders.

Sanders’ comments stand in stark contrast to other condemnations in the US of Khan’s move.

US President Joe Biden condemned the ICC’s move , saying in a statement, "The ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous. And let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security.”

The President later condemned the ICC’s move once again at an event in honor of Jewish Heritage Month at the White House.

“Contrary to allegations against Israel made by the International Court of Justice, what's happening [in Gaza] is not genocide. We reject that,” stated Biden. “We will always stand with Israel and against threats to its security.”

Sanders has long been critical of Israel’s government, referring to it as “racist” and has advocated for the US to condition its aid to Israel.

Sanders previously called on Congress to reject the $10.1 billion in unconditional military aid being considered for Israel, saying the funds would be used by the Israeli government “to continue its brutal war against the Palestinian people.”