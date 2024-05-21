At the request of Algeria and Slovenia, the United Nations Security Council met on Monday for a special session on the Israeli operation in the Gazan city of Rafah.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, spoke at the meeting and strongly criticized the request of ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan to issue arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The Ambassador also emphasized that the IDF operation in Rafah is essential to destroy Hamas and secure the release of the hostages and that there is no alternative.

“This morning, in an act of outrageous absurdity and moral bankruptcy, the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court announced that he will seek arrest warrants for Israeli leaders and Hamas leaders,” Erdan said.

“This is a despicable and unforgettable day on which an immoral equivalence is being made between a terror organization and the leaders of a vibrant democracy. This is a dark day for the international community and a dark day for international institutions,” he added.

“Israel suffered the most brutal massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Men, women and children were targeted and murdered. Babies were burned alive. Rape and sexual violence were widespread. And from October 7th until today, Israel has been fighting against this evil to bring our hostages home and to prevent such atrocities from ever happening again.”

“Israel is fighting for her future, justly, morally, and in accordance with international law. Yet to the ICC prosecutor, the genocidal terrorists hold the same moral standing as the leaders of the law-abiding State of Israel. It is unfathomable. It is an immoral distortion of epic proportions,” Erdan stated.

He described the ICC move as “a blood libel, a witch-hunt driven by pure Jew-hatred and political interests. But even more than that, this is a clear sign of what international organizations have become.”

“These international institutions, be it the ICC, the Human Rights Council, UNRWA, and other bodies, were established with the best of intentions. But now, these organizations have lost their way. The International Criminal Court is now a weapon of criminals and terrorists. Their moral compass has broken,” the Ambassador said.

He noted that Hamas has “missiles, rockets, drones, and guns. But beyond these tools of war, they also have diplomatic and legal weapons. An arsenal of evil which includes the weaponization of this institution and its bodies.”

“All have become tools in the hands of monsters, and you continue playing along – playing directly into their hands. Wake up! Look at the world burning around you!” said Erdan, noting the moment of silence held at the UN earlier in the day to commemorate the President of Iran.

“A month ago, Raisi, the ‘Butcher of Tehran,’ launched an unprecedented missile and drone strike on Israel to murder thousands of innocent Israelis. Deliberately. The blood of thousands of innocent Iranians is on his hands – women, members of the LGBTQ community, peaceful protestors, and many others. He is responsible for butchering thousands around the globe. This is who the Security Council dedicates a moment of silence to?”

Erdan wondered, “What’s next? Will the Council hold a moment of silence for Bin Laden? Will there be a vigil for Hitler? We wouldn’t be surprised…”

He also stated, “What started this war was not the humanitarian situation in Gaza. It wasn’t an impending operation in Rafah. What started this war was the sheer evil perpetrated by Hamas! And the way to end this war, is not by discussing Israel’s operation in Rafah. It is by finally holding the murderous terrorists accountable!”

“Israel entered Gaza to bring our hostages home, and to ensure that Hamas cannot pose a threat to Israelis. It is that simple. We didn’t want to be in Gaza! We don’t want to be in Gaza! We have no intentions to stay in Gaza! This is only about saving lives and defending our future from a terror organization. And what is the focus here today? To again give the terrorists immunity!” clarified Erdan.

He stressed that “no country seeks to avoid an operation in Rafah more than Israel” but added that “there are still thousands of Hamas terrorists in Rafah and you ignore them. Hostages are being held there and you ignore them. Hamas leaders are hiding in Rafah and you ignore them. We have already uncovered 50 terror tunnels in Rafah – and that is just the tip of the iceberg. What do you honestly expect Israel to do? What would your countries do?”

“Every day, we learn of more hostages murdered by Hamas. The clock is ticking and we must take every step to bring them home. This is why a counter-terror operation in Rafah must take place! There is no other choice,” Erdan said.

He suggested steps that the Security Council take in order to advance an end to the war in Gaza. “Designate Hamas as a terror organization. Impose sanctions on their leaders. Demand that they release the hostages and put down their arms. Show them that the Council no longer follows their script.”

“This war can end today, tomorrow! It’s up to you! If Hamas returns the hostages and surrenders, not one more shot needs to be fired. Why are you not echoing this message to the world?” wondered Erdan.

He also noted that “Israel is advancing its operation in Gaza slowly and carefully, despite the fact that any military expert would tell you that wars are won by taking swift and overwhelming action. But we try to mitigate as many civilian casualties as possible.”

“Today the Council chose to continue sitting idle. What the Council should be doing is taking action – action against Hamas terrorists, action against Iran, and action against all those who seek to deliberately murder, rape, and destroy.”

“Utilize your power and pressure the terrorists. Help bring this war to an end with Hamas eliminated and our hostages returned. Help us bring a brighter future for all,” concluded Erdan.