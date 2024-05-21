US President Joe Biden said on Monday that the US “stands with Israel in its efforts to take out Yahya Sinwar and the other butchers from Hamas.”

Speaking at an event in honor of Jewish Heritage Month at the White House, Biden stressed that the United States rejects the International Criminal Court's requests for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders.

“Contrary to allegations against Israel made by the International Court of Justice, what's happening [in Gaza] is not genocide. We reject that,” stated Biden. “We will always stand with Israel and against threats to its security.”

“My commitment to the safety of the Jewish people, the security of Israel and its right to exist as an independent Jewish state is ironclad. it really is,” said Biden.