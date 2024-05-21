The IDF estimates that the war will continue until 2026, with an additional front opening in the north this September at the latest.

In the meantime, the IDF already controls about half of the Philadelpi axis and close to a million Gazans have evacuated from Rafah to the north, towards western Khan Yunis and Deir al-Balah.

In the last day, the combat team of the 679th Brigade began a divisional operation in the area of the Sabra district in western Gaza. As part of the operation, the forces cleared the area of enemy infrastructure, located an underground route and IED that remained in the area adjacent to the corridor.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Monday that the soldiers of the 98th Division are in intense combat in the heart of Jabaliya. The division-level operation is led by the combat teams of the 7th, 460th and Paratrooper Brigades.

So far, the soldiers have eliminated more than 200 terrorists, destroyed terrorist infrastructure and destroyed underground tunnels both from the ground and from the air. The soldiers have been locating launch areas and destroying dozens of rocket and mortar launchers.

In the center of the Gaza Strip, soldiers of the 99th Division are conducting targeted raids on enemy infrastructure, while also operating to protect the area of the Central Gaza Strip Corridor. This followed the completion of a division-level operation in the Zeitoun area last week in which terrorists were eliminated in close-quarters encounters.