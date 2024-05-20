Professor Anne Bayefsky, the Director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust and President of Human Rights Voices, spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the moment of silence held at the United Nations Security Council today (Monday) in honor of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the 'butcher of Tehran,' who was killed in a helicopter crash yesterday.

Prof. Bayefsky noted that one of the officials who stood for the moment of silence for Raisi was US Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood, and connected this to the Biden Administration's policy of appeasement vis a vis Iran.

"The Biden Administration has continually demonstrated, like the Obama administration before it, an insidious relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Pushing an Iran deal guaranteeing the country's acquisition of nuclear weapons. Refusing to back Iranian demonstrators in their courageous efforts to take back their country. Handing the world's leading state sponsor of terror enormous sums of money," she said.

"And the recent theatrical orchestration of an unprecedented Iranian missile attack on Israeli civilians and a hamstrung Israeli response. Theater of the absurd, of course, which included announcing the attack with great precision in advance, moving military assets into position, an Iranian announcement it was 'over,' and play-acting that Israel's Prime Minister had 'won,'" she added.

"Today, the Biden Administration managed to take its Iran relationship one step further: by standing up to honor a mass murderer and his associates. The Mozambique President of the Security Council, Pedro Comissario Afonso, asked Council members to rise 'to present its condolences and sympathy to...the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran," in addition to family members," Bayefsky noted.

"Knowing full well that the people of Iran are unable to speak freely and condolences and sympathy for his demise was the opposite of what they thought in silence from their homes and prison cells, the representative of the United States stood up - throwing the Iranian people under the bus yet again. Raisi made a name for himself as a prosecutor and a "judge," executing political opponents and thousands of political prisoners, children, protestors, religious minorities, and LGBTQI+ persons, as well as instituting deadly forms of gender apartheid. The Biden administration has also made a name for itself - by siding with enemies instead of allies in the Middle East," she said.

Raisi earned the moniker "the butcher for Tehran" for his role in the execution of at least 5,000 anti-regime protesters when he served as a judge in 1988. He was also involved in the planning of the Hamas massacre of October 7, the Wall Street Journal has reported.