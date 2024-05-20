US President Joe Biden condemned the warrant applications by the International Criminal Court's Chief Prosecutor.

"The ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous. And let me be clear: whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security," Biden said.

President Biden's statement follows the announcement by International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour today (Monday) that is seeking arrest warrants for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on charges of "war crimes and crimes against humanity" over the October 7 attacks on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

In addition to Netanyahu, Khan is also seeking an arrest warrant against Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Addressing the charges he seeks against the two Israeli leaders, Israeli officials, Khan said the charges include. “Causing extermination, causing starvation as a method of war, including the denial of humanitarian relief supplies, deliberately targeting civilians in conflict."

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik called for Congress to impose sanctions on the ICC following Khan's statements.

“The ICC is an illegitimate court that equivocates a peaceful nation protecting its right to exist with radical terror groups that commit genocide,” Stefanik (R-NY) told the New York Post.

“Congress must pass my bill with Congressman Chip Roy, the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act, that will punish those in the ICC that made this baseless undemocratic decision,” she said.