House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik called for Congress to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) after ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan announced that he is seeking arrest warrants against Israeli leaders in addition to Hamas leaders in connection with the war between Israel and Hamas that began with the Hamas massacre of October 7.

“The ICC is an illegitimate court that equivocates a peaceful nation protecting its right to exist with radical terror groups that commit genocide,” Stefanik (R-NY) told the New York Post.

“Congress must pass my bill with Congressman Chip Roy, the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act, that will punish those in the ICC that made this baseless undemocratic decision,” she said.

Stefanik addressed the Knesset yesterday (Sunday). In her speech, Stefanik criticized us President Joe Biden for his policy approach to Israel and the war in Gaza.

In her remarks, Stefanik said, "The US should help Israel fully and unconditionally, in order to achieve complete victory. There's no excuse for a US president to halt weapons deliveries to our ally!”

Recalling the famous letter the first American President, George Washington, wrote to the Jewish community of Newport, Rhode Island on the importance of religious freedom, Stefanik said, "I will defend George Washington's vision of religious pluralism and freedom. Today, this means crushing antisemitism at home and supplying Israel with what it needs, when it needs it, without conditions, to achieve total victory in the face of evil."

Earlier today (Monday), Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that in addition to Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Mohammed Deif, and Yahya Sinwar, he is seeking arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of "war crimes and crimes against humanity."

He added, “The world was shocked on the 7th of October when people were ripped from their bedrooms, from their homes, from the different kibbutzim in Israel. People have suffered enormously.”

As for the Israeli officials, Khan said the charges include, “Causing extermination, causing starvation as a method of war, including the denial of humanitarian relief supplies, deliberately targeting civilians in conflict."