Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett released a video today responding to the request for the ICC to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant.

''The international criminal court is a joke,'' he begins. ''Imagine a court calling for the arrest of President Harry Truman and Hitler. Sure, one of them committed genocide and the other stopped it, one of them was a dictator and the other democratic, but why on Earth should this matter?''

''On October 7th, Hamas tried to kill every Israeli and every Jew it could. They raped women and they burned babies in their beds. Israel is fighting a defensive war against this evil.''

''Shame on anyone who compares the victim and the aggressor. Shame on anyone who compares Israel, a liberal democracy, with a genocidal terror regime. Shame on you!''

''There's one way to deal with this - defund the ICC! No sane nation should fund this monstrosity, and no sane leader should lend a hand to this crazy hypocrisy. In the name of justice, in the name of common sense and decency, defund the ICC! In the name of 1,200 men, women, children, babies, and Holocaust survivors that were slaughtered by Hamas on October 7th, I call on you to defund the ICC!''