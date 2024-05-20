The bodies of the four hostages who were returned to Israel last weekend were rescued from a tunnel in Jabaliya.

The tunnel was located by the 202nd Paratroopers Battallion. There was no combat in the tunnel, but there were many encounters with Hamas terrorists above ground.

The tunnel was used by Hamas in an attempt to rebuild their command and control capacity. It is part of an underground complex that the IDF had not reached until that point.

The bodies were concealed within the tunnel, along with a powerful explosive device that it is estimated Hamas had intended to detonate as Israeli forces were operating within the tunnel.

Last Friday, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari announced that the bodies of the kidnapped Yitzchak Galernter, Shani Louk, and Amit Bouskila had been rescued.

The three, according to the IDF, were murdered during the October 7th massacre, at which point their bodies were taken to Gaza. The photo of Shani Louk's body being transported to Gaza drew widespread controversy when it was named Picture of the Year in the competition run by the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute at the Missouri School of Journalism, in the Team Picture Story of the Year category.

Hagari also announced that the body of the kidnapped Ron Benyamin was also rescued in the operation. He stated, "Ron, 53, went out on a bicycle ride on the morning of Saturday, October 7, and was brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists, like Yitzhak, Amit, and Shani.''