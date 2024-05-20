At least six people were killed Monday in a strike in Syria near the Lebanese border, Al Arabiya reported.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, "Israeli strikes targeted two positions of pro-Iran groups in the Homs region," and a "Hezbollah site in the Qusayr area" near the border. It was at this site that "six Iran-backed fighters were killed," the Observatory claimed.

According to Al Mayadeen, the strike in Al-Qusayr aimed for a weapons shipment destined for the Hezbollah terror group.

Earlier, Sky News reports had said that six people died in an alleged Israeli strike in southern Lebanon.

Earlier, a report claimed that an Israeli drone struck a truck in Homs, Syria. According to Syrian sources, that strike left one person dead and five injured, and targeted two locations in the Homs area.