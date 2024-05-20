Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the United States is at fault for the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Talking to Iranian state media, the former minister blamed US sanctions for the crash: "One of the causes of this heartbreaking incident is the United States, which by embargoing the sale of the aviation parts to Islamic Iran caused the martyrdom of the president and his companions."

He added that "the crime of the United States will definitely be recorded in the minds of the Iranian people and in history."

The Iranian President died when his Bell 212 helicopter crashed. The Bell 212 is a civilian version of a Vietnam War-era UH-1N "Twin Huey," developed in the 1960s by an American company. With Iran not having ties with the United States for over 40 years, many wonder why the state's leadership continues to use American aircraft and not ones developed by its allies such as Russia or China.