תיעוד: פעילות לוחמי עוצבת הקומנדו במזרח רפיח צילום: דובר צה"ל

Soldiers of the Commando Brigade, including the Maglan Unit, Egoz and the Nahal Reconnaissance Unit, under the command of the 162nd Division, are fighting in eastern Rafah.

The soldiers, guided by intelligence, are conducting targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure, are eliminating the enemy and are locating dozens of tunnel shafts.

The Maglan Unit drone team locates tunnel shafts and terrorists who pose a threat to IDF soldiers. During activity in the area, a terrorist was detected as he was about to exit an underground tunnel shaft. After identification, the soldiers directed IAF aircraft that eliminated the terrorist and the tunnel shaft he was in.

The Commando Brigade Fire Control Center provides artillery and air support to the soldiers in the ground maneuver - eliminating terrorists, destroying terrorist infrastructure and military buildings.

Moreover, the soldiers of the Egoz Unit located weapons and cameras that had been sewn into pillows.

