Rabbi David Chai Hacohen, dean of the Netivot Hatora yeshiva in Bat Yam and a neighborhood rabbi in the city, has instructed his students to omit the "Tachanun" prayer during Monday's morning and afternoon prayers, following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

The Tachanun prayer is a prayer of supplication, which is not said on festive days or days of thanksgiving.

"The President was a very 'special' hater of israel, and he was the greatest of all the Iranians. And may it be G-d's will that the wolves in the forest where he fell will eat him. This is good news for the Jewish people. Even more than Haman - if we make a festive meal on the day he was killed - then even more so, we should not say Tachanun. It is mentioned in the Mishna Berura that on the first day of the intermediate days of Passover he was hanged, and therefore we should add a special dish."

A prayer of thanksgiving, with song and dance, was aslo held at the yeshiva.

ישיבת אורות הזורעים חוגגים את מותו של נשיא איראן צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Iranian state media has confirmed Raisi's death on Monday morning, writing: "Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi Khadim al-Reza (peace be upon him), the eighth president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who suffered an air accident on Sunday evening, May 30th, on his way back from the opening ceremony of the Qiz Qalasi Dam to Tabriz city, in Warzaghan region of the East Azerbaijan province, together with all his companions, has reached the lofty position of martyrdom at the same time as the night of the birth of Imam Rauf Ali Ibn Musa al-Reza (peace be upon him)."

The report added: "Local sources who are currently present at the scene of the helicopter carrying the president confirmed the martyrdom of the president and his companions."

Raisi died Sunday night in a helicopter crash in the East Azerbaijan province in northwest Iran. The country's Foreign Minister, who was together with Raisi in the helicopter, also died in the crash.