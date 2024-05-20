On September 7th, 2023, precisely one month before the Hamas massacre, the IDF Northern Command held a seminar that discussed preparations for the next war, during which a dismal intelligence assessment of Hezbollah's capabilities was shared.

Radio Kan Reshet Bet revealed that the commander of the 300th Brigade's assessment during the seminar was that if Hezbollah launched an attack, it would manage to break all lines of defense and capture military bases and residential communities since the forces in the area would not be able to stop the attack.

According to the brigade commander, a dedicated force would have to arrive and save the forces until the "big army" arrived. The working assumption in the IDF was that if Hezbollah launched a surprise attack, IDF forces on the northern border would not be able to repel it.

While on the southern border, no one believed that the lines of defense would be breached, this was the IDF's working assumption, without the residents being aware of the danger.

Yedioth Ahronoth has in the past reported that a few months before the war, the commander of the Galilee Division confronted outgoing Intelligence Directorate Chief Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva and told him that the scope of the forces was not enough to contend with a surprise attack. Haliva dismissed his concerns and said that if there was no prior warning before an attack then he and the entire General Staff could resign.

It should be noted that since October 7th, following the serious failure on the southern border, the forces in the north were significantly increased and the defense concept changed accordingly.

The IDF Spokesman responded to the report: "The IDF defends the northern border while being prepared for the various scenarios that may arise. We will not discuss battle protocol which is meant to increase preparedness for battle."