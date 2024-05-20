The White House on Sunday fired back at House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY), following her speech at the Knesset , in which she attacked President Joe Biden for his policy approach to Israel and the war in Gaza, The Hill reports.

In her remarks, Stefanik said, "The US should help Israel fully and unconditionally, in order to achieve complete victory. There's no excuse for a US president to halt weapons deliveries to our ally!”

Recalling the famous letter the first American President, George Washington, wrote to the Jewish community of Newport, Rhode Island on the importance of religious freedom, Stefanik said, "I will defend George Washington's vision of religious pluralism and freedom. Today, this means crushing antisemitism at home and supplying Israel with what it needs, when it needs it, without conditions, to achieve total victory in the face of evil."

In a statement, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates reaffirmed Biden’s “ironclad” support for Israel’s security and said, “There has been no better friend to Israel than President Biden.”

“He was the first American president to visit Israel during war time — in the aftermath of the horrific October 7th terrorist attacks — and the first president to order the U.S. military to defend Israel from a foreign nation’s attack,” Bates added.

Bates sharply criticized Stefanik for not speaking out against former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks, when Trump accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “letting us down” in 2020 before the US eliminated top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

“Unlike some figures on the right, President Biden did not rail against the Israeli government in the days after October 7, nor has he ever praised terrorist organizations like Hezbollah — and he will not be lectured by any person who was silent in the face of those offensive statements,” the White House statement said.

“What’s more, no one should ever confuse January 6th convicts who assaulted police officers with the innocent hostages brutally taken captive by Hamas on October 7th,” Bates added, referring to Stefanik’s use of the phrase “hostages” to refer to jailed Jan. 6 rioters who were convicted on related charges.