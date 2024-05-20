MK Hanoch Milwidsky (Likud) criticized Minister Benny Gantz, following his speech on Saturday night in which he set an ultimatum for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning his party would leave the coalition if Netanyahu does not formulate a strategic plan for the war by June 8.

Speaking to Radio Kol Chai on Sunday, Milwidsky said, “Apart from politics, I don’t understand what Gantz is doing. They didn’t vote with the government on anything. They attack the coalition at every opportunity.”

At the same time, he pointed out, “The fact that they are sitting there is powerful and we will not be the ones to sabotage it.I do think that it is necessary to either abolish the War Cabinet, or bring in [Gideon] Sa'ar and [Avigdor] Liberman so that it gets a different direction and not one of containment and a Palestinian state.”

Of Sa'ar and Liberman, Milwidsky said that their parties are “Zionist parties that speak our security language”.

On Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, he said that “Netanyahu needs to decide what he is doing with this. There are no words to explain how wrong and crooked his move is. Moving him aside in favor of bringing in another factor in the coalition would be excellent.”