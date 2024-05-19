Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Sunday, met with northern confrontation line local council heads at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, listened to their requests, and was presented with the existing gaps in the decision on a plan for the north. The Prime Minister instructed the directors general of the Prime Minister's Office and the Finance Ministry to meet with the local council heads in order to bridge the minor remaining gaps and present him tomorrow with an agreed-upon plan that will be submitted for Government approval during the week.

"In the end, the revival and the momentum of the northern border depend on security. The sense of security depends on security. Contrary to what might be customary for them, I am not going to tell Hezbollah what we are going to do, I will not share with our sworn enemy the dates and how exactly we are going to do it. With stratagems, you will make peace and security, and war as well. We are committed to restoring security and we will do it," the Prime Minister stated at the end of the meeting.

"At the moment we are solving the issues you have raised. If we do all these things, the north will flourish. This is going to happen in the south and in the north as well. We have a 48-hour deadline for a decision and will finish it immediately," he added.

Also participating in the meeting were the Education Minister, the Prime Minister's Office Director General, the Director of the National Economic Council, the Finance Ministry Director General, the Cabinet Secretary, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, the Head of IDF Home Front Command and Prime Minister's Office Deputy Director General for Home Affairs, Planning and Development.