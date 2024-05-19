הסרטון של אלה אליקים צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF soldiers in Gaza in recent days located a video showing 8-year-old Ela Elyakim a few days after she was abducted from her father's home in Nahal Oz during the October 7th massacre.

In the footage, Ela is seen standing in front of the flag of Hamas' military wing the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, and says: "I'm Ela Elyakim, the daughter of Noam, and I'm eight years old. And I ask that someone frees us from Hamas captivity."

In addition, the IDF published a photo of Ela with her 15-year-old sister, Dafna, who was abducted together with her.

The two were released in the previous hostage deal, after 51 days in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

During our ground operations in Gaza, our troops found raw footage filmed by Hamas for their psychological terror videos.

Hagari Comments on Ela Elyakim video IDF Spokesperson

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari commented on the video, stating: "The video, which is being released today for the first time, was intended to be used by Hamas for psychological terror.

"But Ela’s family asked us to share it with the world to expose Hamas's terror, to expose Hamas's cruelty, to expose Hamas's barbarism."

He added: "8-year-old Ela Elyakim told us that Hamas terrorists forced her to read from a script, forced her to change her clothes, and forced her to re-film this terrifying scene over and over and over again."

He concluded: "Our hearts go out to Ela, her family, and all the hostage families. Please help us respect the wishes of Ela’s family by sharing this video far and wide. We will continue doing everything in our power to bring our hostages back home."