Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz met on Sunday with House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

Katz thanked Stefanik for her "persistent fight against anti-Semitism, including the historic hearing of university presidents in Congress, her support for the aid package, and Israel’s right to continue the fight until all hostages are returned and the Hamas terror organization is destroyed."

He also her to work towards achieving bipartisan support for imposing crippling sanctions on Iran to stop its nuclear program and its support for terrorism.

Following the meeting, he noted: "We have a true friend in Congress. We will stay in touch."