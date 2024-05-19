In cemeteries in Serigim, Kiryat Gat, and Palmahim, Shani Louk, Amit Buskila, and Yitzhak Gelernter, the three hostages whose bodies were rescued from Gaza over the weekend and brought to Israel, are were laid to rest.

Tom Weintraub Louk, Shani's cousin, bade her farewell: "Let's make many Shanis in the world – in dance and laughter, in creativity, innocence, beauty, and compassion. To live life boldly off the beaten path, to choose to tell a different, an original story."

Zohar, Sofia, Shani, and Avivit, Shani Louk's friends paid tribute to her: "You were and still are a central figure in our lives. You were a home. Part of your mission in the world was to spread baseless love. God knows how much we waited for you and now you are back home. Rest in peace."