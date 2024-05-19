הסיוע ההומניטרי בעזה צו 9

An IDF soldier at the Rafah Crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt filmed the variety of food being brought into the Strip in humanitarian aid packages.

Alongside bananas, eggplants, flour, and oranges, the soldier noticed Nutella chocolate spread, cans of Pepsi cola, and snacks such as the popular Israeli peanut-butter-flavored Bamba and energy bars.

Publicist Tom Kleiner commented on the footage: "Half of this I wouldn't even buy for myself in the supermarket and they get it for free as 'humanitarian aid.'"