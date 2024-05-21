As the incursion in Rafah intensifies, our soldiers urgently need your support to ensure their safety and effectiveness in this crucial mission!

At this pivotal moment, our soldiers face immense dangers defending our nation. With bravery and determination, they confront perilous terrains and relentless adversaries, risking their lives to safeguard our security.

However, outdated equipment and insufficient protective gear can have led to severe and avoidable losses. Many soldiers have made the ultimate sacrifice due to these shortcomings.

Today, we issue an urgent plea for assistance. Our soldiers need tactical equipment, suitable clothing, and vital life-saving gear to strengthen their defense and ensure their safety on the battlefield.

Your support is crucial in empowering our troops to overcome the challenges ahead and achieve victory. Let's unite in solidarity behind our brave soldiers, providing them with the essential tools they need to protect our beloved nation.

Together, we can make a significant difference. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to securing the lives of those who selflessly defend our homeland.

Join us in this noble cause and stand with Israel's soldiers in their time of need. Let our collective strength be their shield as they move forward with unwavering resolve.

Your generosity will have a profound impact on the lives of those who courageously protect our freedom and security.

Together, we will prevail. Am Yisrael Chai!!!

All contributions are tax-deductible under 501c3.

