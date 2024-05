A truck full of potatoes overturned this morning (Sunday) on Route 4 heading north.

Thousands of potatoes scattered along the road in both directions. The road was blocked to allow first responders to reach the scene.

No one was reported injured in the incident, and no other vehicles were reported damaged.

Related articles: Haredi extremists block Route 4 protest conscription

Social media footage of the incident shows drivers slowing both to record the scene and to avoid skidding on the remains of potatoes on the road.