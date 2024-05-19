החיסול צילום: דובר צה"ל

Yesterday (Saturday), following precise IDF intelligence, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Azmi Abu Daqqa, an operative in Hamas’ Procurement Department who was actively involved in the smuggling of weapons and terror funds in the Gaza Strip.

Over the past day, the IAF struck dozens of terror targets, including two tactical-level Hamas commanders who were preparing to attack IDF troops in the Rafah area, the IDF stated.

Last night, it was announced that an IAF aircraft struck and eliminated a significant Islamic Jihad terrorist operative who was the Head of Logistics of the Rafah Brigade in the Islamic Jihad. He was responsible for preparing the terror organization for operations against IDF ground troops in the area.