פעילות כוחות צוות הקרב חטיבה 7 בלב העיר ג'באליה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced this afternoon (Sunday) that the soldiers of the 7th Brigade combat team are operating and engaging in combat with terrorists in the area of Jabaliya.

The soldiers of Unit 636 and the Fire Control Center of the 7th Brigade are operating to identify armed terrorist cells and direct strikes to eliminate them, and conducting dozens of strikes to assist the forces operating on the ground.

The soldiers have located large quantities of weapons, including explosives, anti-tank missiles, AK-47s, drones and grenades.

As part of operations to harm Hamas' launch capabilities, the forces located rocket launchers and a weapons production workshop.

