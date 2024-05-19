A temporary IDF position close to the Gaza border has been standing for a week without any senteies, day and night.

According to Galei Tzahal, the position serves as a divisional facility for maintaining IDF vehicles, containing more than 20 tanks, armored personnel carriers, D-9 bulldozers, and more.

The facility holds not only armored vehicles but also hundreds of shells and IDF ammunition.

The position, located about a kilometer from the border, is prone to the possibility of ammunition theft or theft of IDF vehicles, and anyone can reach there.

The IDF spokesperson responded that "the security method at the position is being reevaluated, and decisions will be made and implemented immediately in the coming days."