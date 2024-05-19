המפגינים והמיצג צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Demonstrators this morning (Sunday) set up a protest display in the form of a ballot box at the entrance to the city of Jerusalem near the Chords Bridge calling for the return of the hostages.

Police forces were called to the scene following the blocking of part of the road and the placing of a huge display in the middle of the road in violation of the law, which according to the police is an "act that poses a danger to commuters."

A number of troublemakers chained themselves to the 'ballot box' with chains and locks and firefighters were called to the scene to unchain them.

The police forces worked to restore order in order to allow regular traffic to continue in the area and pushed the road blockers towards the sidewalk. So far, the police have arrested three violators and registered three traffic reports.

"The Israel Police will continue to allow the freedom of protest for everyone within the limits of the law, but will act against disturbances, putting commuters at risk, and other illegal acts that are committed against the law and harm the freedom of movement of a large number of commuters," the police said.

