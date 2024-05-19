הקלטות הקשר של התצפיתנית יעל לייבושור מתוך: סרט הדוקו "חיילות של אף אחד", כאן 11

Surveillance post operator Corporal Yael Leibovitch, tried for long minutes to call for help to the 'Nahal Oz' outpost, which was occupied by Hamas terrorists in the morning of October 7th.

In the dramatic communication recordings published this morning (Sunday) on Kan, she is heard screaming for help while she details the pace of the terrorists' advance to the outpost.

At 06:30 Yael asked whether they had received her report of approximately thirty people on motorcycles crossing the border fence, using the code phrase 'Turkish Horseman's to indicate a hostile force entering Israel.

The recording ends with a report that fifteen of the terrorists had breached the outpost's eastern wall.

Gili, Yael's mother, shared: 'It took me a month to listen to the recording. I told myself - if she endured this, I need to be able to listen to it. I am left with the last sentence, it is a very hard moment - you hear that Yael realized it was over and that she was going to die."

She added: 'Not a minute goes by without me missing her. I simply miss for her to be here. Waiting to hear her coming down the stairs, to see her in the kitchen making scrambled eggs, waiting for her hug, her eyes, her voice - I miss everything about my daughter."