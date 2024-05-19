A terrorist tried to stab Border Police officers this morning (Sunday) at a checkpoint near the town of 'Abu-Dis' in the Judea and Samaria area.

The terrorist arrived at the checkpoint, pulled out a knife, and tried to stab the officers operating there.

The officers identified the terrorist, responded quickly, and shot him, neutralizing him. There were no casualties among the Israeli forces.

On Thursday, a career IDF soldier was wounded in a stabbing attack at the Yitzhar Hagedola Junction, south of Shechem (Nablus).

The victim arrived by vehicle to the Samaria Brigade, where he received medical treatment and was evacuated, conscious, to Beilinson Hospital.

According to the victim, the terrorist attacked him as he was opening the window of his vehicle, and stabbed him.