Volunteers from the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, located the remains of missing person Yaakov Ron, a 30-year-old man from Jerusalem, who disappeared on May 15, 2024.

The deceased was located at 10:55 on Saturday morning after an overnight search in rough terrain.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented: “I would like to thank the IDU volunteers who responded. It is not taken for granted that someone would forsake their Shabbat to come search in rough terrain. We had hoped to find him alive, but unfortunately did not reach him in time."

"I would especially like to thank Rabbi Eldar and his son Choshenya. It was Choshenya who penetrated the thickest bushes and found him in such an impressive manner. We are happy to be able to bring closure to this case and bring the deceased to a proper Jewish burial.”