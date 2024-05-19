House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) will address the Israeli Knesset today (Sunday), the New York Times reported.

In her speech, Stefanik will condemn the Biden Administration for "dithering" and refusing to supply military aid to Israel that Congress has authorized.

In a post to Twitter this morning, Stefanik wrote, "have been clear at home and I will be clear here: There is no excuse for an American President to block aid to Israel – aid that was duly passed by the Congress, or to ease sanctions on Iran, paying a $6 billion ransom to the world’s leading state sponsor of terror, or to dither and hide while our friends fight for their lives. No excuse. Full stop."

During her trip to the Jewish state, the Congresswoman will also visit multiple sites where the Hamas massacre of October 7 was carried out.

Stefanik has been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish State. Last month, she condemned the Biden Administration for stating its intentions to impose sanctions on the IDF's Netzach Yehuda Battalion.

Stefanik rose to national prominence during a Congressional hearing in early December in which she grilled the Presidents of Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, and MIT on the rise in antisemitic incidents on college campuses in the wake of the Hamas massacre of October 7.

During the hearing, Stefanik asked former Harvard President Gay whether calling for the genocide of Jews violates Harvard’s rules regarding bullying and harassment.

Gay would not answer the question with a simple “yes” or “no” even as Stefanik continued to press her to do so, and would only say that calling for an “intifada” against Israel “is at odds with the values of Harvard,” and that calls for genocide depend on the "context."

UPENN President Liz Magill resigned shortly after the hearing, while Gay resigned as President of Harvard about a month later following both the hearing and accusations of widespread plagiarism in her published articles.