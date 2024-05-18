Abu Obaydah, spokesman for Hamas' Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, responded with disdain to the IDF's recent recovery of the bodies of four hostages held in a tunnel in Jabaliya.

On Friday, the IDF announced the recovery of the bodies of Yitzhak Gelernter, Shani Louk, and Amit Buskila. On Saturday, the IDF announced the recovery of a fourth body, that of Ron Benjamin.

In a message on Telegram, Abu Obaydah claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "prefers that his soldiers be killed while they are searching for remains and bodies, instead of choosing a prisoner swap which does not serve his own personal and political interests."

Hamas has refused to conduct a prisoner swap unless it includes ending the war in Gaza and allowing Hamas to continue its rule of the area. The terror group also refuses to commit to releasing even 33 living hostages, out of a total 132 hostages still held in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Gaza authorities are reporting that the IDF has destroyed 300 homes in Jabaliya since renewing the fighting there approximately one week ago.

A spokesperson for Gaza's "civilian protection" system claimed that "heavy damage" has been caused to residential structures and infrastructure in Jabaliya and the nearby "refugee camp" bearing the same name.