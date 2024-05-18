At Saturday evening's international rally in Hostages Square, a recorded message from Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was screened for attendees.

In the message, Clinton said, "To all who are gathered, let me first express my deepest sympathy for the losses that have been suffered, and for those families who are still separated from their loved ones."

"I know, having met family members of hostages, how deep the pain is, and I know that you will never stop advocating for the release of your loved ones, your family members, your friends, everyone who was kidnapped and is being held hostage.

"These hostages represent so much more than just who they are. They are citizens of 17 countries, they practice five religions, they are our fellow men and women and yes children.

"They should be freed immediately. Action should be taken immediately to bring them home."

She added, "President Biden, I, and so many Americans stand with you as you seek their return. I will pray for them and for you that you are reunited soon. This terrible tragedy of their being held hostage must end now."