The body of the hostage Ron Benjamin was rescued during a joint IDF and ISA operation.

Based on verified intelligence in our possession, Ron Benjamin was murdered during the October 7th Massacre at the Mefalsim Intersection, and his body was abducted to Gaza by Hamas terrorists.

His body was rescued along with the bodies of Yitzhak Gelernter, Shani Louk, and Amit Buskila during a joint IDF and ISA operation, based on precise ISA intelligence obtained during the interrogations of terrorists who were apprehended in the Gaza Strip, as well as intelligence from IDF Intelligence Directorate's Headquarters for the Hostages and Missing Persons.

Following an identification procedure carried out by medical officials at the Israeli National Forensic Institute and the Israel Police, IDF representatives notified the family today.

"The IDF and ISA send their heartfelt condolences to the family," a statement read. "The IDF and ISA continue, even at this time, to deploy all operational and intelligence means and to take operational risks in order to accomplish the supreme national task of bringing back all the hostages."