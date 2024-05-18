The BBC has apologized after one of its senior presenters suggested Tel Aviv, not Jerusalem, was Israel’s capital, The Telegraph reported.

The incident occurred during a pre-recorded interview for BBC Radio 4’s flagship “Today” program. Gary O’Donoghue, the corporation’s Washington correspondent, used Tel Aviv as a metonym for Israel’s government.

This contradicts The BBC’s own guidance, issued in 2021, which states, “The Israeli government should not be referred to as Tel Aviv.” According to a report by Camera Arabic, a media-monitoring organization, it has since made the mistake 34 times.

The broadcaster initially defended the error but later apologized.

When asked to comment on the presenter’s remark, The BBC complaints team initially said, “BBC News tries to use language that makes sense to our audience, within the context of the story we’re reporting.”

“While we report that Israel claims Jerusalem as its capital, this isn’t widely recognised by the international community, with most foreign embassies being in Tel Aviv. Therefore, in some reports there might be mention of ‘correspondence between Washington and Tel Aviv’, for example,” it added.

On Friday, however, a BBC spokesman said, “Our reference to Tel Aviv in this news bulletin was an error, for which we apologize. We would like to assure you that this wasn’t indicative of any form of bias.”

“The point has been raised with senior editors at BBC News, who have reminded our journalists to use language which adheres to The BBC style guide,” added the spokesman.

The BBC has repeatedly been criticized for the blatant anti-Israel bias in its reporting.

In November, the corporation published an apology after falsely claiming that IDF troops were targeting medical teams in battles in and around the Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

Before that, the BBC falsely accused Israel of being responsible for an explosion at a hospital in Gaza , which the IDF proved was caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket.

The network later acknowledged that “it was false to speculate” on the explosion.

In wake of the criticism, BBC Chair Samir Shah said in December that he intends to review the corporation’s reporting guidelines on the Israel–Hamas war.

