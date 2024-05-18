Senior Islamic Jihad terrorist eliminated in air strike in Jenin IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Based on Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence, an IAF fighter jet and helicopter on Friday struck a compound used as an operations center of the terror infrastructure in Jenin.

According to a joint IDF and Shin Bet statement, “A number of significant terrorists were inside the compound, some were involved in shooting attacks in the area of Jenin and planned to carry out additional terror attacks in the immediate future.”

During the strike, terrorist Islam Khamayseh was eliminated. Khamayseh was a senior terrorist operative in the Jenin Camp, responsible for a series of terror attacks in the area, including the shooting attack that took place in the community of Hermesh in May 2023, during which Meir Tamari was murdered .

Khamayseh was also responsible for the terror attack at the Efes junction, during which several Israeli civilians were injured.

“The compound was a dangerous terrorist infrastructure, its dismantling was carried out to remove an imminent threat posed by the terrorists who promoted terror attacks in the area of Jenin and Israeli territory,” the statement said.

“The IDF and ISA will continue operating to thwart any terror threat to Israeli civilians.”

The last time that the IDF carried out an air strike in Jenin was in late October , when a terror compound at the Al-Ansar Mosque in Jenin was struck.

The mosque contained a cell of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror terrorists that were responsible for several terror attacks and were organizing an additional imminent terror attack.

