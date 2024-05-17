The Israeli Embassy in Belgium has filed a complaint with the Mayor of the city of Bruges, after a 64-year-old Israeli, Amnon Ohana, was attacked while he was walking with his daughter in the city.

The embassy stated that it expects the suspect in the attack to be arrested and prosecuted, and that the embassy is in contact with Ohana and his daughter.

Israel’s Ambassador to Belgium, Idit Rosenzweig-Abu, wrote in a post on social media that Ohana “was kicked to the head and suffered a fracture to his jaw.”

“What started as violent discourse has turned in past weeks to actual violence on the streets. We expect the authorities to denounce this violence in the strongest terms possible. And we expect the police to find and press charges against this man,” she added.

The attack occurred after pro-Palestinian Arabs noticed that Ohana and his daughter Shira were removing an anti-Israel sticker that had been pasted on a wall at a train station.

They attacked the father by kicking and punching him in the face. Even after the two managed to escape to the floor below, one of the attackers continued to chase the father, knocking him to the floor and continuing to kick him, in front of the cameras. The father and daughter's calls for help from passers-by were not answered.

