IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed in a statement on Friday that IDF forces recovered the bodies of three hostages from the Gaza Strip.

The bodies that were recovered were of: , Amit Bouskila, and .

Shani Louk, who was murdered at the Supernova Music Festival in Re'im on October 7th and whose body was taken to the Gaza Strip. Shani grew up in the village of Aderet in the Ella Valley and later moved with her family to Srigim. The family moved to the US in the early 2000s and Shani returned to Israel as an adult.

Amit Bouskila from Ashdod went to the music festival and was abducted from Mefalsim where she ran in an attempt to escape from the terrorists. Last November she turned 28 while in Hamas captivity.

Itzik Gelernter, 56 from Irus, was abducted from the festival. Three of his friends who were with him in the car were murdered.