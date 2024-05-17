Sergeant Ilan Cohen, who fell in battle in northern Gaza, will be laid to rest at 3:00p.m. Friday afternoon, at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

Cohen was a lone soldier who immigrated to Israel after high school and studied in the hesder yeshiva at Har Bracha in Samaria, where he also enlisted in the IDF. His parents and a few family members have arrived in Israel to attend his funeral, but it is estimated that the funeral will be small, since he does not have many relatives in Israel.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan posted on Facebook, asking the public to accompany Cohen to his final resting place: "In his lifetime, he was a hero - a brave person who left his homeland, his family, his friends, and his environment, and immigrated from Argentina to the true homeland, the Land of Israel. And not just randomly, but to the yeshiva in Har Bracha, on the front lines of the Jewish settlement in the heart of Samaria, to learn Torah and enlist in the Paratroopers Brigade."

"He was a hero in his death - he fought for long months in Gaza, as a soldier in Battalion 202 of the Paratroopers, a hero who fought until his last moments to protect the security of Israel, where he did not even grow up - only because he was a Jew."

Dagan added: "Dear Ilan, you are our brother, and we will remember you always. You were a hero in your life - and in your death. Ilan was there for us, and now we will come to be there for him."

"I call on the public to come honor him on his last journey, to honor his parents, who have arrived from Argentina to say farewell to their most beloved. They should know that the people of Israel embrace them, and they will never walk alone."