A new poll conducted by Lazar Research for the Maariv newspaper showed that the National Unity party, led by Minister Benny Gantz, would lose two seats, which the Likud would gain.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, National Unity would drop two seats to 30 Knesset seats, while the Likud would rise two seats, reaching 19.

The poll also showed the Yesh Atid party gaining 14 seats, making it third-largest in the Knesset. A close fourth is Yisrael Beytenu, with 12 seats.

Among the smaller parties, Otzma Yehudit led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, and the Sephardic-haredi Shas party would win nine seats each. Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would win seven seats.

Four parties would win five seats each: The Arab Hadash-Ta'al party, Ra'am (United Arab List), Religious Zionism, and Meretz.

Neither Balad nor Labor is projected to pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the coalition bloc would win 49 seats, while the "anti-Netanyahu" bloc would win 61 seats. The remaining ten seats belong to the Arab parties, which traditionally do not join any coalition.

The poll also showed that 48% of Israelis support Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's "day after" plan for Gaza, while 34% prefer the plan laid out by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which stipulates that no plan can be discussed before Hamas is toppled.

In addition, 45% of respondents said that Gantz is the best candidate for the position of prime minister, compared to 35% of candidates who supported Netanyahu for the position.

