Jerusalem police arrested the brother of a terrorist who carried out an attack two years ago, after monitoring of social media revealed him as posting inciting content and support for terrorists and acts of terror.

It is suspected that over the course of the past several months, the suspect posted inciting and terror-supporting content on social media. In accordance with this, an arrest order was put out by the court, and the Prosecutor's Office has approved an investigation.

The suspect was arrested in his home in Silwan, and taken for questioning.

Since the start of the war, police have increased enforcement and monitoring activities, as well as thwarting those who incite to terror, support terror, and against those who call to harm citizens and the State of Israel.

The court has extended the suspect's arrest by five days.