Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has proposed a plan which would provide weapons - under international supervision - to the Gazans who take charge of the Strip "on the day after" the war, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, Gallant is proposing that the population in Gaza be concentrated in "humanitarian" bubbles, and for each bubble like this, a civilian system be set up comprised of local Gazans who will take charge of its management.

Responding to the claim that Hamas will kill anyone who attempts to rule Gaza in its stead, Gallant and the defense echelon propose arming the new government with rifles, so as to enable them to enforce law and order and protect themselves from Hamas.

The weapons provided to the Gazans will be under Israel's technological supervision, so as to prevent a situation in which they will end up in the hands of Hamas, and they will also be under an international "umbrella" of moderate Arab countries with the support of the US, which will send money and supervise the civil management of the Gaza Strip.

It was also reported that the security echelon has held talks with both military and diplomatic personnel in the relevant countries, and learned that the precondition would be transferring civil control to local Gazans. Choosing the Gazans who would rule the area will be done with the help of intelligence from the Palestinian Authority, which can identify those Gazans who are not affiliated with Hamas.

As of now, Gallant's plan is on the table, but the matter of "the day after" Hamas is not currently under serious discussion.